Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

LON GENL opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.55) on Thursday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.80 ($2.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £541.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

