Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
LON GENL opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.55) on Thursday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.80 ($2.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £541.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.14.
About Genel Energy (Get Rating)
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
