Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 5.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.32. 415,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,215,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNA. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,919,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

