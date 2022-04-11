Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.72 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

