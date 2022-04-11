Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. 7,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 241,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.02%.

In related news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.