GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $47.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98. GMS has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GMS by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GMS by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in GMS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

