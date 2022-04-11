Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.38

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $15.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 59,191 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Gold Fields by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

