Graviocoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $169.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $169.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00255045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001268 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

