Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.