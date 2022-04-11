Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.