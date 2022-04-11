Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,802.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.03 or 0.07403983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00257548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.05 or 0.00742726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00092753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.68 or 0.00543289 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00366038 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.