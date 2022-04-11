Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Up 5.9%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.22 and last traded at $162.08. 1,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.98.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

