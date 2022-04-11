Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $147.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.67.

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $2,246,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $102.41 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.76.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

