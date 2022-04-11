GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSIT opened at $3.75 on Monday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.71.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
