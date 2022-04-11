GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $3.75 on Monday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.71.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

