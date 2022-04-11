Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

GH opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

