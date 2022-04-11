Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

