Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

GBAB opened at $19.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

