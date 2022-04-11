Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head-To-Head Survey

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crescent Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.50%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.12 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -43.93 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

