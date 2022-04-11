GXChain Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $121.59 million and $11.70 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,937,426 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

