GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.47.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE GXO opened at $61.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.