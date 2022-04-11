GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.47.
NYSE GXO opened at $61.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
