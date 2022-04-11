GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE GXO opened at $61.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

