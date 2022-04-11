Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.89) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.21) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.71. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 212.40 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £535.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

