Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.62.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

