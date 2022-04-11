Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.62.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.