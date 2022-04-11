Handshake (HNS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $509,793.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $67.62 million and $509,793.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,742.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.63 or 0.07540047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00260086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.76 or 0.00744195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00093289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00568751 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00362073 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 481,553,262 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

