Handy (HANDY) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $100,642.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.46 or 0.07518271 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.23 or 0.99982593 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

