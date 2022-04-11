Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.64) to GBX 1,530 ($20.07) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

