Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,858 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.85. 991,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,143. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

