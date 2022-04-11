Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.92. The company had a trading volume of 93,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.05. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.50 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

