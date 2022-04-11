Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,352 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,493,000 after purchasing an additional 403,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 254,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,609. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

