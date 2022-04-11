Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.50. The company had a trading volume of 310,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.16 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.