Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.08. 24,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

