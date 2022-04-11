Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $10 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $27.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,195.20. 12,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,300.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,354.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

