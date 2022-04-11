Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after buying an additional 580,075 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 746,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $60.03. 8,920,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,564,236. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

