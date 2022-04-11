Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.87 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $48,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX traded down $2.61 on Monday, hitting $137.39. 770,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,183. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

