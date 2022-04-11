Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $49.56 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,426,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641,574. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37. The stock has a market cap of $390.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

