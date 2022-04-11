Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.81. 144,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

