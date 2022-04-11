Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $132.87 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

