Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,837. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

