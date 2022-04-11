Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,058 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $463.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.01.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.