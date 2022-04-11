Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,143 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $7,262,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.17. 2,845,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,329. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.