Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.63. 2,702,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.