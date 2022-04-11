Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after buying an additional 130,450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,452,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after buying an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,228,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,589 shares of company stock worth $5,832,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $4.93 on Monday, reaching $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,419. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.53 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

