Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,053.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $494,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Shares of MAA traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

