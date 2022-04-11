Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,132 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

