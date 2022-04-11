HC Wainwright Boosts Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $9.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

