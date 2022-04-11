HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.12 on Monday. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $177,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.