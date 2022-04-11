Head to Head Analysis: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACV Auctions and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% Lyft -31.46% -57.94% -17.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million 6.34 -$78.18 million ($0.90) -16.16 Lyft $3.21 billion 3.65 -$1.01 billion ($3.03) -11.09

ACV Auctions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ACV Auctions and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 1 11 0 2.92 Lyft 0 10 18 0 2.64

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.86%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $59.46, suggesting a potential upside of 77.02%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Lyft.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Lyft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.