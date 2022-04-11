Head-To-Head Analysis: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) vs. AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -49.87% -14.72% Information Services Group 5.59% 18.42% 7.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and Information Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.32 -$20.07 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $277.83 million 1.15 $15.53 million $0.31 21.39

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AgileThought and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 116.19%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than AgileThought.

Summary

Information Services Group beats AgileThought on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

