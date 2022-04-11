Head to Head Comparison: SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get SolGold alerts:

This table compares SolGold and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolGold N/A -10.32% -7.44% TCG BDC 93.64% 9.94% 4.42%

SolGold has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SolGold and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolGold 0 0 1 0 3.00 TCG BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00

TCG BDC has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than SolGold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TCG BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolGold and TCG BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolGold N/A N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A TCG BDC $171.24 million 4.45 $160.35 million $2.70 5.34

TCG BDC has higher revenue and earnings than SolGold.

Summary

TCG BDC beats SolGold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolGold Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

TCG BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.