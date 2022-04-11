Head to Head Contrast: Clover Health Investments (CLOV) and Its Rivals

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Clover Health Investments to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -2.20 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.15

Clover Health Investments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clover Health Investments and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 108 1135 2309 51 2.64

Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 103.03%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Clover Health Investments rivals beat Clover Health Investments on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

