Head-To-Head Review: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.48% 22.74% 7.25% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leidos and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 3 7 0 2.70 Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $112.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 113.91%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Leidos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leidos and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $13.74 billion 1.07 $753.00 million $5.26 20.53 Samsara $428.35 million 15.70 N/A N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

